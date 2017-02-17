× Cool it now! ‘My Prerogative’ pays respect to New Edition this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — The revived interest in 80s boy band New Edition and the music that surrounded that era continues with “My Prerogative” at Emilio’s on West Broad Street Saturday night.

The monthly event pays homage to music from the 80s and early 90s.

The month’s edition features DJ Throdown, a Washington D.C. based turntablist who was a finalist in the 2015 DMC World Championships and 2016 DMC online DJ championships.

Throdown has also opened concerts for Redman and Method Man.

He will join residency DJs Skuff and DJ Mordecai.

Both Mordecai and Skruff have been staple DJ’s in the Richmond bar and club scene for years.

They are also featured guests on The Bum Rush Show, a long running hip-hop program on WDCE (University Of Richmond’s radio station).

The two released a mixtape together called My Prerogative in 2009.

“My Prerogative” starts at 10 p.m.