Intruders killed Henrico grandfather in armchair, wife says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The circumstances surrounding the suspicious death of 54-year-old Kenneth Bage remain under investigation by Henrico Police.

The story Bage's wife and family have shared about Thursday night's violence shed some light on the situation.

Adrienne Bage, Kenneth's niece, said Bage's wife Wanda was in the bedroom of her Briar Lane home when five people broke into the house.

Kenneth, who was sitting in his armchair in the living room, was shot and killed, she said.

Wanda was spared and later told family members and police what she said she witnessed.

"That's what we don't understand. Nothing was taken and she wasn't shot," Adrienne Bage said. "Why anybody would want to do that to such a good person?"

Henrico Police would only confirm Kenneth Bage was found with obvious signs of trauma.

Kenneth, a father, grandfather, and retired handy man, was remember as a good man with a big heart.

"He was more than just an uncle, he was very close family member," Adrienne said. "If anybody was in the hospital, he was always the first one there. He'd give you the shirt off his back if he could."

This is a developing story. Witnesses and neighbors can submit a news tip here.

Henrico Police asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.