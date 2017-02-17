Fine-Feathered friends from Sylvan Heights Bird Park

RICHMOND, Va. – Great friends of the show Brent and Mike Lubbock along with their Intern Deepak Singh Rewat, from the Sylvan Heights Bird Park in Scotland Neck, were back in our studio with a few of their fine-feathered friends, including an 11-month-old ‘King Vulture.’ Sylvan Heights Bird Park is hosting the ‘Pig in the Park’ event, where local cooks compete to become the BBQ champion, on March 18th from 5 pm to 8 pm at 500 Sylvan Heights Parkway in Scotland Neck, North Carolina. To learn more about these birds, visit http://www.shwpark.com.