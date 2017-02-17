Couples find love at Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K finish line

RICHMOND, Va. — Two local couples found more than just a sense of accomplishment at the finish line at the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K, they found romance.

The Monument Avenue 10K will always have a special place in Jennifer and Brian McGee’s heart.

“He literally took my breath away,” said Jennifer with a laugh.

The young Powhatan couple ran the traditional Richmond race together in March 2015, but Jennifer didn’t know her then-boyfriend of one year was planning a big surprise.

“Little did I know he was in contact with Sportsbackers all along and planned this proposal,” said Jennifer.

“Everybody was there, she saw her parents… her dad told her to turn around and I was on one knee,” Brian recalled.

A Henrico couple share a similar story from the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K several years ago.

Lauren Tucker’s special day came in 2011, when her then-boyfriend Ryan got down on one knee at the finish line. The proposal was even caught on video.

“He finished first and was standing before the finish line, so I was like, okay I got to finish now,” she said with a laugh.

The Tuckers plan on running the race again this year and their 5-year-old daughter Scarlett will run the Virginia 529 kids run.

“When you finish a race you have so much adrenaline and emotions going on it’s such a big moment so to add that on top of it was just pretty amazing,” said Lauren.

But Jennifer will sit out this year’s race. The McGee’s are expecting baby Oliver in June.

“It’s pretty special,” said Jennifer. “It was our first year running that race and it’ll be a forever tradition for our family to continue to participate each year.”