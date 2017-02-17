RICHMOND, Va. – Sandro Botticelli, known as the master of classical mythologies, was one of the most prolific artists of the Italian Renaissance Era. For the very first time some of his paintings are on display in America, and they’re right here in Virginia, at the Muscarelle Museum of Art on the Campus of William & Mary in Williamsburg. Aaron De Grift, Director of the Muscarelle Museum of Art, stopped by our LIVE show to fill us in on the special event. ‘Botticelli and the Search for the Divine: Florentine Painting Between the Medici and the Bonfires of the Vanities’ is on display at the Muscarelle Museum of Art now through April 6th. For more information you can visit http://muscarelle.org/