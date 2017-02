Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Some veterans with disabilities from McGuire VA Medical Center went an excursion Thursday morning.

Members of the Disabled American Veterans group took their fellow veterans to the Keystone Tractor Museum in Colonial Heights to check out the exhibits and have a special lunch.

WTVR CBS 6 Meteorologist Nikki-Dee Ray was at the event and got to meet with some of the veterans.