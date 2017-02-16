Horse meat, genitals in juice boxes seized at Dulles

STERLING, Va. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have seen some strange things at Virginia’s busiest airport, but what they discovered hidden in juice boxes at Washington Dulles International Airport on Jan. 29 left them flummoxed.

Officials said two women from Mongolia were concealing 30 pounds of horse meat inside juice boxes. One of the woman also had 13 pounds of horse genitals she said were for medicinal purposes.

Agents also found three liters of yak milk in the women’s luggage.

Neither woman was criminally charged and the pair were allowed to continue their visit.

The confiscated items were incinerated.