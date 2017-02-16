Enjoy Sunday Chicken Sandwich ‘Big Herm’ style



RICHMOND, Va. – Fan Favorite “Big Herm” Baskerville was back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to serve up his signature “Sunday Chicken Sandwich.”Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit www.bighermskitchenrva.com

BIG HERM’S SUNDAY CHICKEN SANDWICH

INGREDIENTS:

• 4 hamburger buns, split

• 1 head green leaf lettuce, leaves separated

• 1 large tomato, sliced

• 20 dill pickle slices

FOR THE CHICKEN

• 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

• 1 cup dill pickle juice

• 1 1/2 cups milk, divided

• 1 cup peanut oil

• 1 large egg

• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

• 1 tablespoon confectioners’ sugar

• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

DIRECTIONS:

• Place a chicken breast on a cutting board. With your hand flat on top of it, carefully slice the chicken in half horizontally.

• In a large shallow baking dish, combine chicken, pickle juice and 1/2 cup milk; marinate for at least 30 minutes. Drain well.

• Heat peanut oil in a large skillet over medium high heat.

• In another large shallow baking dish, whisk together remaining 1 cup milk and egg. Stir in chicken to coat and drain excess milk mixture.

• In a gallon size Ziploc bag or large bowl, combine chicken, flour and confectioners’ sugar; season with salt and pepper, to taste.

• Working in batches, add chicken to the skillet and cook until evenly golden and crispy, about 4-5 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.

• Serve chicken immediately on burger buns with green leaf lettuce, tomato and pickles.

