RICHMOND: Wednesday's A List on CBS 6 news at 7 featured Actor/Producer Tim Reid Productions of Legacy Media Institute, and the new project he's backing, a Special Benefit Premiere Screening of the documentary “Maya Angelou, And Still I Rise” before its debut on public Television.

Legacy Media Institute is a non-profit headed by Tim Reid proceeds will benefit the work associated with the Institute. “Maya Angelou, And Still I Rise” shows Monday, February 20, 6pm at the Virginia Museum of Fine, tickets $15, students $10. Details at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/maya-angelou-and-still-i-rise-… for documentary and Spring Fashion Showcase at Facebook - Tim Reid Production.

The 2017 Spring Fashion Showcase is April 2, at the TRP Studios, Decatur Street Building 29, Richmond. There will also be an art gallery, and vendors. For more information on designers, vendors, and models visit www.TRPFashionShow.com.