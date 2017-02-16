Cancer survivor who sang with Garth Brooks announces cancer has returned

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County cancer survivor who got her big break on stage with Garth Brooks recently has announced her cancer has returned.

Danielle El-Jor announced the news on Facebook saying stage 3 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma had returned after a follow-up appointment at VCU Medical Center.

“I’m trying to stay as positive as I can, and my faith has kept me going this long. Here’s to another journey, another short haircut, and of course, another chance to kick some butt!” she wrote on Facebook.

The Midlothian High graduate was first diagnosed with the lymphoma when she was 19 years old. It was considered in remission, until this latest news.

CBS 6 first told Danielle’s story in November 2016 after she performed on stage with Garth Brooks at the Richmond Coliseum.

The country music superstar invited Danielle to sing with him after he heard she missed a chance to audition for “The Voice,” because she was battling stage 3 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Since then, Danielle has been able to write some of her own music and release her first CD.

“We literally just sent her three new songs to Nashville to get produced and we were hit with this. Cancer definitely does not discriminate,” said Danielle’s agent.

Danielle’s treatments are set to begin in March.

“I will start chemotherapy on March 20th, for 3 cycles every 3 weeks. (I should be done in June),” she wrote on Facebook. “After that, I will have a follow up PET scan where they will see how much of the cancer has shrunk, or is completely out of my body. If all goes well, I will be admitted into the hospital for a month (from June to July) for a stem cell transplant.”

Danielle decided to hold off on cancer treatments for a few weeks so she can continue to live out her dream of performing.

“Everything has been taken from me in a short amount of time, and the only thing I asked for and wanted, is to perform at the Southern Women’s Show on March 18th! I hope many of you will make it out to see me,” she said.

A Danielle continues her fight against cancer, a GoFundMe Page has been setup in her behalf.

CBS 6 wishes Danielle a speedy recovery as she continues kick cancers butt!