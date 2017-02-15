× Mystery surrounds gunshots fired in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Five reports of shots fired in Fredericksburg since Sunday has prompted the Fredericksburg Police Department to issue an alert.

“While there have been no persons injured and no property damaged from any of the reported incidents, the Fredericksburg Police Department is concerned about the significant increase in reports of shots fired over the last few days,” a police spokesman said. “Additional patrols have been implemented and detectives have been assigned to further investigate.”

The following is a summary of each incident:

1800 block Washington Avenue, 2/15, 2:00 a.m.

A City resident reported hearing multiple shots fired behind her residence, possibly on the other side of the canal. Patrol officers responded and did not locate any shell casings.

400 block Hanson Avenue, 2/14, 12:30 p.m.

A City resident reported hearing multiple shots fired while she was walking a friend’s dogs. Patrol officers responded and found several shell casings. The reporting party witnessed a light-colored vehicle with dark-tinted windows, possibly a Toyota, leaving the area at a high speed.

200 block Twin Lake Drive, 2/13, 8:30 p.m.

A City resident reported hearing several shots fired near the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Twin Lake Drive. Patrol officers responded and found multiple shell casings.

400 block Hanson Avenue, 2/12, 10:45 p.m.

Several homeowners in the 400 block reported hearing multiple shots fired outside of their homes. Patrol officers responded and found multiple shell casings. One of the callers reported seeing an SUV-shaped vehicle leaving the area.

400 block Hanson Avenue, 2/12, 9:30 p.m.

Several homeowners in the 400 block reported hearing multiple shots fired outside of their homes. Patrol officers responded and found multiple shell casings. One of the callers reported seeing a dark-colored Dodge Charger leaving the area. Another caller reported seeing a dark-colored Honda leaving the area.

The Fredericksburg Police Department is offering a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest. Call police at 540-373-3122.