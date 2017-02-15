Senior Alert issued for Fairfax County man with cognitive impairment

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A senior alert has been issued for 72-year-old Melvin Hardy Wylie in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Wylie was last seen on February 15, 2017, at 5227 Montgomery Street. State Police said the missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

The senior is described as a white male, 5’7” tall, 205 pounds, with hazel eyes and a bald head. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and black pants.

Wylie was driving a black 2008 Ford Taurus with a Virginia license (xtc 3818).

Please contact the Fairfax County Police department with any information regarding his whereabouts at 703-691-2131.