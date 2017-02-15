× Mexican restaurant Café Rio closes in Short Pump

SHORT PUMP, Va. — Roughly 18 months after it opened its doors locally, a national fast casual restaurant chain has closed its lone Richmond location.

Café Rio, at 11825 W. Broad St. in The Corner at Short Pump shopping center, shut its doors earlier this month, confirmed Alicia Farrell, a broker with Richmond-based Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer.

She oversees the center’s leasing with fellow brokers Nicki Jassy and Connie Jordan Nielsen.

The restaurant, which opened in September 2015, has until Feb. 20 to vacate the space, Farrell said.

Workers were seen moving Café Rio-branded material and equipment from the 3,000-square-foot space Tuesday afternoon.

Exterior signs with the chain’s brand also were removed.

