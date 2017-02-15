Richmond man arrested for deadly Valentine’s Day stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police identified the man killed in a Tuesday night stabbing as 40-year-old David Jones, of Clarkson Drive, in Richmond.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Clarkson Road at about 6:33 p.m. on Valentine's Day after someone reported the stabbing.

"They quickly located the victim, David Jones, lying in a breezeway of an apartment building," a Richmond Police spokesman said. "Acting on information several witnesses provided to Richmond Police, detectives were able to determine Jones was stabbed during a fight with another man."

Devell L. Carson, 36, of Whitcomb Street, was arrested and charged with Voluntary Manslaughter.

Anyone with information about stabbing was asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sleem at 804-646-3871 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.