× Buskey Cider now distributing six-packs of RVA Cider

RICHMOND, Va. – A local cidery not even open a year continues to expand and now has cans of its flagship cider in distribution, with more varieties planned.

Buskey Cider recently began its can distribution in Richmond and other central Virginia locations, through Loveland Distributing.

Canning began at the 8,000-square foot cidery in late January. Buskey isn’t the first in the state to can hard cider, but said they are the first in Virginia to sell 12oz. cans in six-packs. The pint-size can has grown in popularity, but Buskey chose to stick with the “classic manner for packaging and enjoying alcoholic beverages.”

The flagship RVA Cider was chosen for its popularity among customers in the tap room and around town. It’s a sessionable 5.5% ABV semi-sweet cider that founder Will Correll said balances a “beautiful yeast strain with a blend of fresh pressed Virginia Apples.”

“We enjoy being from Richmond, which is lovingly referred to by locals as “RVA,’” Correll said. “In addition to naming our flagship cider after our hometown, the name also stands for Real Virginia Apples!”

Buskey is taken from a colonial word that Correll said means tipsy. The cidery opened in Richmond’s hip craft beverage neighborhood in April 2016; the second craft beverage spot to open in Scott’s Addition within a week, and three more followed months later.

Once upon a time, Buskey was headed to Williamsburg — a colonial place for a colonial beverage — but Correll opted for an urban cidery.

Buskey is made with Virginia apples, the majority which comes from Turkey Knob Farm, just north of Harrisonburg. A truck delivers the fruit — first crushed at the Andros plant in Mt. Jackson — to the loading dock before it makes its way into the fermenters.

Buskey has both a loading dock and two massive, outfitted garage doors for pull up traffic, which facilitates the canning.

In addition to their RVA Cider, distributed offerings on draft include their off-dry 45 and Trying Cider, Nitro Cider, and Citra Hopped Cider.