Vinyl takes center stage at Richmond hip hop event

RICHMOND, Va. — The art of vinyl DJing and Richmond’s ever-growing love for vinyl records will be put on full display in this month’s edition of the “Zero Crossing” event, Thursday night at The Camel.

The night will begin with RECtalks, a monthly learning session on various musical topics.

This month’s featured speaker DJ Possum will lead a Vinyl Scratching Techniques information session at 8 p.m. It will be followed by a demonstration behind the wheels of steel.

Afterwards there will be a showcase of Fan-area turntablists such as DJ Skruff, DJ Mike Murphy, and Mighty Monde.

“This month’s event is to showcase some of the city’s best all vinyl DJ’s,” Jefferson Harris(aka DJ/producer BSTFRND), said. “This isn’t a battle, more of just a show to exhibit some talent the music community rarely gets to see.”

The monthly event, which started in January, is presented by the Richmond Electronic Collective(REC) and Satellite Syndicate(HYPERLINK).

It tackles various elements of hip-hop culture in the River City.

REC, an electronic music awareness group founded by Steve Owen, is also known for its past “Rec Room” residency events, which highlighted the area’s best music artists and producers.

Satellite Syndicate, a East Coast production collective widely known around town for their soulful, drum machine-powered live production sets, also hosted popular monthly events as well.

The two groups joined forces with the inaugural “Zero Crossing” event in January.

The mix of sounds makes the legendary Camel venue a fitting host for the event.

“I think the Camel is a very receptive venue for hip hop,” Harris said. “They are accepting of many genres of music.”

For more information on future “Zero Crossing” events, check out the REC Facebook page.