RICHMOND, Va. – Actor, Producer and Director Tim Reid’s Legacy Media Institute presents a special benefit screening of the documentary on the life and legacy of the late famed poet Maya Angelou. “Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise” will be shown Monday, February 20th at 6pm at the Virginia Museum of Fine arts. Proceeds from the event will feature The Legacy Media Institute. For more information you can visit http://www.legacymediainstitute.org/