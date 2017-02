× 8th Annual “Friends of Scottish Rite Charities Dinner & Auction”

RICHMOND, Va. – The Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center is a great resource in our community, treating disorders including speech, hearing and dyslexia. Herb Turner and Morning Gravitt shared a preview of the 8th Annual “Friends of Scottish Rite Charities Dinner & Auction” happening Saturday, March 11th at the Wyndham Virginia Crossing Hotel & Conference Center in Glen Allen. For more information you can visit http://srclc.org/