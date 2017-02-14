Search that locked down Chesterfield schools ends with person in handcuffs

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person was apprehended following an afternoon police search for a suspect in Chesterfield County.

It began at about 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, when police attempted to pull over a driver for a traffic violation near Meadowbrook High School.

“The driver of the vehicle was detained, but a passenger, who was reportedly armed with a handgun, fled on foot,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “Police began a search for the passenger. Both Hopkins Elementary and Meadowbrook High were advised of the situation. The passenger has been apprehended and the weapon has been recovered. The investigation is ongoing.”

Witnesses told CBS 6 the schools were put on a precautionary lock down while police looked for the suspect.

