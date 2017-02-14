× Chesterfield student hit walking to school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A high school student was taken to Chippenham Hospital with non-life threatening injuries after she was hit by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday morning.

“[She] was walking south in the 3400 block of South Old Hundred Road when she was struck by the mirror of an SUV that was traveling north on South Old Hundred Road,” a Chesterfield Police spokeswoman said. “The vehicle involved in the incident stopped at the scene.”

The student was struck near Swift Creek Middle School and Clover Hill High School.

Police said the student who was hit was a high school student.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

