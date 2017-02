RICHMOND, Va. – We first met Sam McCoig five years ago when he was the lead singer for local teen boy band “Sunbox.” Fast forward and these days he’s a solo artist. Sam performed “Wagon Wheel” and his original song “My Sources Say No.” You can catch Sam performing Thursday, February 16th from 6pm to 8pm at the Midnight Brewery. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/sfmccoig?hc_ref=SEARCH&fref=nf