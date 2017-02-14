Man stabbed to death in South Richmond, Crime Insider sources say

RICHMOND, Va. – A homicide investigation in now underway after a man was stabbed to death outside of the Southwood Apartments on Richmond’s Southside, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Police received a call for a fight in progress Tuesday night in the 1400 block of Clarkson Road.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found an adult male victim suffered from a stab wound to the chest. He was transported to Chippenham hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Crime Insider sources say the victim has died from those injuries. Police have not confirmed that information at this time.

Police don’t know what triggered the fight or any information on a possible suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

