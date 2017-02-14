× Community searches for missing 24-year-old who threatened suicide

STAFFORD, Va. — The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for 24-year-old Donevian Lemar Heyward Snipes.

The subject is known to drive a silver four-door Volkswagen Jetta and has a known medical condition.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said that Snipes is 5’6″ tall, weigh 150 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Donevian threatened, on social media, to commit suicide via Facebook LIVE.

Friends and family began commenting after the social media post and are trying desperately to make contact with Donevian.

If you see or know where Snipes is, please contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-659-4400.