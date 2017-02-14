Chesterfield County approves new school starting times

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield school leaders voted Tuesday night to approve proposed school start time changes beginning with the 2019-19 school year.

The changes come after experts argued that Chesterfield high school students were leaving for school entirely too early, some as early as 5:40 a.m. The start time for high school students is currently 7:25 a.m. in Chesterfield.

A research study by the American Academy of Pediatrics showed that students who don’t get enough sleep often suffer from physical and mental health issues, an increased risk of car accidents and a decline in academic performance.

Beginning in 2018, schools will operate on the following schedules:

7:35 a.m.-2:05 p.m.: Middle schools (with the exception of Tomahawk Creek Middle)

7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m.: Bensley, Bon Air, Crenshaw, Clover Hill, Jacobs Road and Wells elementary schools

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.: All high schools, Tomahawk Creek Middle and Alberta Smith, Chalkley, Grange Hall, Matoaca and Salem Church elementary schools

9:25 a.m.-3:55 p.m.: All remaining elementary schools

The changes align starting times for 11 high schools with research–based recommendations.

The changes are estimated to cost approximately $1.5 million annually, a total that will cover expenses related to 30 new bus drivers, fuel and maintenance.

