Ausar AriAnkh is “The Kitchen Magician”



RICHMOND, Va. – Personal and Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh was back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share his recipe for the perfect Valentine’s Day meal featuring Almond and Herb Crusted Salmon Salad drizzled with an Alize Red Passion Champagne Vinaigrette.

Almond & Herb Encrusted Salmon Salad with an Alize Red Passion Champagne Vinaigrette

Yield: Makes 4 servings

(4) 6 oz. skinless salmon fillets

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

1 tablespoon of lime juice

½ tablespoon of lemon zest

½ tablespoon of lime zest

1 clove of garlic minced

4 sprigs of fresh thyme minced

3 oz. parsley chopped fine

½ cup of sliced almonds

Dash of salt

Dash of pepper

3 tablespoons of olive oil

Salad Mix

16 oz. of spring mix

12 oz. strawberries cut in half

12 oz. blueberries

4 oz. shredded carrots

8 oz. grape tomatoes sliced in half

8 oz. broccoli florets sautéed

4 oz. fresh beets

Salad Dressing

1 garlic clove minced

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

1/8 cup of champagne vinegar

1/8 cup of Alize red passion

Dash of salt

½ teaspoon of ground black pepper

½ cup of extra virgin olive oil

Preparation

Season salmon filets with lemon juice, lime juice, lemon zest, lime zest, fresh garlic, thyme,

Parsley, salt, pepper and olive oil. Allow the salmon to marinate overnight in an airtight zip lock bag.

Remove salmon from zip lock bag and place sliced almonds on top slightly pressing to adhere. Add 3 tablespoons of oil to a medium heat pan and sear salmon until golden brown about 1 minute. Turn over filet and sear the other side until golden brown, about 1 minute. Remove Salmon from pan and place on a sizzle plate. Place salmon in an oven at 350 degrees until the internal temperature is 145 degrees, about 4 minutes depending on thickness of filet.

Salad

Place mixed greens in a bowl and add berries, tomatoes, broccoli and carrots. Toss until well mixed.

Dressing

Place all dressing ingredients in a bowl and wisk until emulsified. You can use a blender or food processor for this step as well.

Plating assembly

Add a hand full of the salad mixture to a bowl. Top with salmon and drizzle dressing over the dish. Garnish with spiral cut beets and balsamic glaze.

