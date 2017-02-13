Virginia court grants preliminary injunction against immigration ban

RICHMOND, Va. – A Virginia federal judge has granted Virginia’s motion for a preliminary injunction against President Donald Trump’s immigration ban.

U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema with the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia said the Justice Department had responded to Virginia’s injunction request with “no evidence.”

*BREAKING* A federal judge in Virginia has blocked enforcement of Pres. Trump's ban. pic.twitter.com/HX57HltC9A — Mark Herring (@MarkHerringVA) February 14, 2017

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has previously called the immigration order “unlawful, unconstitutional, and un-American.”

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.