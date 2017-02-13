Rich & Flavorful Lobster Risotto



RICHMOND, Va. – Executive Chef Steve Perkins from Waypoint Seafood & Grill in Williamsburg stopped by the Virginia This Morning kitchen to walk us through how to create the perfect Valentine’s Day Dinner, Lobster Saffron Risotto. For more information you can visit www.waypointgrill.com

Waypoint Seafood and Grill

Lobster and Saffron Risotto

Yields 10

•

• 1 ½ qt Chicken stock

• ½ tsp Saffron

• 3 oz Onions, minced

• 3 oz Extra virgin olive oil

• 14 oz Arborio rice

• 2 oz Dry white wine

• 5 oz Butter

• 6 oz Parmesan, grated

• 1.5# Lobster meat

• Tt Salt

• Tt Black pepper

• 2 Tbsp. Chives, minced fine

Preparation

• Heat the stock over low heat. Add the saffron and season with salt and pepper.

• Sweat the onions in the oil.

• Add rice and mix thoroughly with oil, stirring constantly. Add the wine and cook to until dry.

• Add stock in 3 parts, allowing the liquid to be absorbed before adding the next part. Cook until tender.

• Stir in lobster meat cheese and butter. Adjust seasoning.

• Stir in chives

• Serve in warm bowls



