Richmond shooting victim had infant daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating a fatal shooting Mosby Court.

While the victim has not yet been officially identified, family members told CBS 6 reporter Laura French the victim was 23 years old and the father of a four-month-old girl.

A shooting was initially reported at about 12:08 p.m. Monday along the 1900 block of Raven Street.

Officers who arrived on scene did not find anything suspicious.

About 20 minutes later, more gunshots were reported in the area and a call was made to police that someone had been shot.

Police then found the shooting victim behind a building on Raven Street.

Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham was among the dozens of police officers who responded to the neighborhood.

"We don't have a motive, we do have multiple crime scenes," Chief Durham said.

Richmond Police were questioning two people in the neighborhood who might have information about the fatal shooting.

Chief Durham made it clear that someone in the community had information that could lead officers to the person or people responsible for the shooting.

He urged those people with information to come forward and help detectives in the early stages of their investigation.

"A lot of folks are out here... people in the neighborhood know what's going on," Chief Durham said. "If you have information, bring it to police so we can solve this murder and bring some closure to this family."

If the investigation determines the fatal shooting to be a homicide, it would be the city's 10th homicide of 2017.

This is a developing story. If you have any information to submit about this breaking news story, please click here to submit a news tip.