Man jumps from apartment window after Hopewell stabbing: Crime Insider updates

HOPEWELL, Va. — A 911 call for a shooting in Hopewell, ended up being something totally different Monday evening, with the victim now at VCU Medical Center, Crime Insider Sources tell Jon Burkett.

Police said at 6:30 p.m. they responded to the 1500 block of Piper Square Drive to find a man jumping from a second story apartment window to escape his attacker.

Sources said he had stab wounds to the chest, neck, arm and hand. He was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said it is possible that offender(s) is an acquaintance of the victim, who is not cooperating with police.

The police department is asking anyone who may have information on this stabbing to contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

Chesterfield County car break-ins

A sound of a truck alarm woke up neighbors in the Colony Point community in Chesterfield County early Sunday morning.

Between Parrish Creek Lane and Old Glory Road, surveillance photos show thieves rifling through more than ten cars.

Loose change and a purse were swiped and glove boxes rummaged through, according to victims.

Crime Insider sources also say the neighborhood across the street, Swift Creek Crossing also had a few cars hit.

Victim Steven Lacinski says he wants the thieves to hear his message.

“We are not a community that’s going to stand still and not say anything just because a couple of punk kids come through our neighborhood,” said Lacinski. “I mean it’s an invasion of our privacy, my wife was kind of nervous to drive the car the next day.”

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net.

