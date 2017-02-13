Strong wind spreads fires in Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va.--- Strong wind caused multiple problems for firefighters in Chesterfield. Monday morning, some parts of Central Virginia saw sustained winds up to 30 miles per hour.

One person was injured in a fire that started on Little Creek Lane, near Meadowbrook High School, Chesterfield firefighters said.

The fire started in a garage, but the wind spread the embers.

The injured person sustained burns in the fire, and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Chesterfield fire officials say strong winds caused shed fire to spread to brush behind this home on Little Creek Ln. One person was injured pic.twitter.com/ZMesG9hHV7 — Claudia Rupcich (@ClaudiaRupcich) February 13, 2017

Chesterfield Fire was called out to another fire earlier Monday morning, this time on River Road, near the Amelia County line.

That he fire also started in a garage, but quickly spread, destroying the garage, and damaging two other buildings.

Because of the winds, 1.5 acres were burned before crews were able to extinguish the flames.

"That constantly changes things," Assistant Fire Chief Robert Luckhard said. "Especially with the brush fire and exposure and keeping it from hitting those other buildings and having damage."

Fire crews said when there are strong winds, be careful with cigarettes or any fires you may start.

