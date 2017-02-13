× Beer delivery service to launch in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A new startup wants to bring the taste of local breweries to your doorstep.

Flight, a Richmond-based direct-from-the-brewery beer delivery service, is preparing to launch.

“I had the idea of a milkman for a beer growler service a few years ago,” said Matt Teachey, co-founder of Flight and a student at VCU’s da Vinci Center.

Once fully operational in late March, customers will be able to go to Flight’s website, http://www.flight.beer, place an order from a local brewery, and Flight will deliver the beer a week or so later.

Breweries will choose which beers are offered through Flight, but Teachey said one of the company’s goals is to make beers that aren’t available on store shelves available in people’s fridges.

“Some of the reasons people like to go to breweries are that there are a lot more offerings, and the beer’s fresh,” Teachey said.

“Triple Crossing has about 13 beers on tap, but restaurants or stores will have one of them, maybe two. We’re trying to get more people exposed to what breweries have… we’re focusing on offering beers that you can only buy at the brewery.”

