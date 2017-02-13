× Big mess closes I-64 ramp in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The exit ramp from Interstate 295 south to Interstate 64 east (Exit 28A) in eastern Henrico is closed Monday morning due to an overturned dump truck.

“The exit for I-64 eastbound is completely blocked and not passable at the moment, and will be for an unknown amount of time,” Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. Lauren Hummel said. “Please use Route 60 as an alternate to get onto I-64.”

Crash related debris on I-295 northbound, at the I-64 overpass, has also slowed traffic, police advised.

“There is a lot of trash/debris that will need to be cleaned up, in addition to removal of the vehicle, before it can be reopened,” Lt. Hummel said. “There is a secondary accident on I-295 northbound reference the debris, that Henrico units are working and should clear up within the hour.”

No injures were reported in the dump truck crash.

Virginia State Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. If you can safely send a photo, you may do so here.