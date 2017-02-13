× Firefighters rally around firefighter’s son diagnosed with cancer

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters from around Virginia are helping a young Hanover boy in the fight for his life.

Three-year-old Caleb Lambert was recently diagnosed with stage 3 Neuroblastoma, according to a GoFundMe page set-up to raise money for Caleb’s family.

“Caleb will have to endure a blood transfusion, biopsy, and a bone marrow test followed by five or six rounds of chemotherapy before any surgery can be performed,” the GoFundMe page’s organizer stated. “Caleb will have to travel back and forth to the hospital every 28 days for five days of treatment.”

Caleb’s father, Courtland Lambert, is a Richmond firefighter and his mother Kimberley is a nurse at Lee Davis Medical Center, according to the organizer.

“Both parents have dedicated their lives to helping others. Now, the Lamberts need our help! They are facing an uphill fight and will need all of the financial assistance they can get,” the organizer wrote on GoFundMe. “All funds raised will go directly to the Lamberts to assist with medical and related expenses.”

As of Monday morning, the page had helped raise about $4,000 toward the $50,000 goal.