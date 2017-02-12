YMCA gala raises $20,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Hundreds of generous party-goers gathered in Richmond Saturday night for the YMCA’s Suits and Sneaks gala.

And they got to ditch their fancy high heels and dress shoes for sneakers for the fundraiser at Plant Zero.

This night featured dancing, hors d’oeuvres, games and a live band.

Capital One teamed up with the YMCA for the event, which benefited the YMCA's "For All For Good" campaign to renovate centers on Richmond's Northside, Manchester and in Petersburg.

WTVR CBS 6 anchor and reporter Greg McQuade served as the master of ceremonies.

The event raised more than $20,000 through live and silent auctions.