VMFA celebrates Year of the Rooster for Chinese New Year

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts observed the Chinese New Year Saturday.

For the museum's twelfth annual observance, puppets, traditional dance and martial arts were on display. There was also ping-pong and kids' activities in honor of the Year of the Rooster.

Natalie Feister, the VMFA's Youth and Family Programs and Event Coordinator, said those who attended had a blast.

"Seeing those excited faces, about interactive opportunities as well as the amazing expressions from the performances," Feister said.

The museum celebrates the art and culture of China each Lunar New Year.