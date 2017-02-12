Teens pack 50,000 meals for world mission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Volunteers packed bags of food for those in need across the globe during the Rise Against Hunger meal-packing marathon in Richmond Saturday.

Over the course of three hours, hundreds of teens at the Catholic Diocese of Richmond's Youth Conference packaged over 50,000 meals.

The bags of dehydrated rice, soy and vegetables will be used by the international hunger relief organization for schools in vulnerable countries.

"The organization started in 1998, but it originally started of like a gifting kind," said Community Engagement Coordinator Tony Cornicello. "And our founder, who is Randy Buchanan, when he went on a mission trip he noticed what he was doing with gifting kind wasn't really solving issues that were real-life hunger and starvation. So he just started doing meal packaging events."

Rise Against Hunger aims to end hunger by 2030.