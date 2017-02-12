Missing Fairfax teen, infant son return home

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 16-year-old girl and her 5-month-old son have returned home after being reported missing almost a month ago.

The Fairfax County Police Department says that Lizzy Rivera Colindres returned home shortly before midnight Saturday. She and her son, Aidan David Castillo Rivera, are reported to be in good health.

The pair was last seen at their home on Rhoden Court in Springfield on January 14 and were reported missing the next day by Colindres’ mother.

Police say they will continue to work with the family and provide assistance as needed.