More $600 winners announced next week on CBS 6 News at 6:30 a.m.

Missing Fairfax teen, infant son return home

Posted 9:19 am, February 12, 2017, by , Updated at 09:21AM, February 12, 2017

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 16-year-old girl and her 5-month-old son have returned home after being reported missing almost a month ago.

The Fairfax County Police Department says that Lizzy Rivera Colindres returned home shortly before midnight Saturday. She and her son, Aidan David Castillo Rivera, are reported to be in good health.

Lizzy Lizbeth Rivera Colindres and Aidan David Castillo Rivera

Lizzy Lizbeth Rivera Colindres and Aidan David Castillo Rivera

The pair was last seen at their home on Rhoden Court in Springfield on January 14 and were reported missing the next day by Colindres’ mother.

Police say they will continue to work with the family and provide assistance as needed.