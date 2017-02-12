Police looking for three masked men in two Henrico armed robberies

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a pair of overnight armed robberies with eerie similarities.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery at a business in the 5600 block of Chamberlayne Avenue around 12:30 am Sunday morning.

Investigators say three men in masked walked into a store, pulled a weapon on a person inside, robbed them of their money then ran away.

About an hour later, three men did the exact same thing this time at a business 12 miles away in the 300 block of Williamsburg Road.

Images taken from a security camera shows three men in dark masks walking into a store, one of them armed with a gun.

According to investigators, the suspects robbed a person inside then ran off. No one was hurt in either incident.

Police don’t know if both cases are connected.

Investigators have not announced any arrests and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.