Brush fire burns nearly 15 acres in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — Multiple fire departments battled a brush fire in New Kent County Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews said the fire broke out just before 12:30 off Route 106 near Golden Wheel Road.

The fire got close to one home, but the blaze was quickly extinguished.

Nearly 15 acres have been burned, but officials said the fire has been contained.

No one was injured.

