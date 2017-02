Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A victim wounded in an afternoon shooting in Richmond is recovering in an area hospital.

That shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Albany Avenue.

Police said the victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officers are searching for two men in connection with the crime, but a detailed description of the suspects was not available at last check.

If you have information that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.