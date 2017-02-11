Record highs possible Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- After warm weather this past Wednesday, we saw a significant drop in temperatures Thursday into Friday.

A warm front has brought much warmer weather for the weekend. Even with cloudiness around, highs will reach into the 60s Saturday and the 70s on Sunday. Sunday's record high is 74° set back in 1999.

A cold front will pass through late Sunday, bringing back cooler weather for Monday into Tuesday.

There is a chance a storm may form close enough to us on Wednesday to bring some showers. Highs will be around 50°. It will be colder on Thursday with highs in the lower 40s. If that storm does develop, we could see some flurries Thursday morning with no accumulation.

Warmer weather will return next weekend. Temperatures will jump into the low and mid 60s on Saturday, and into the upper 60s to around 70° next Sunday. Our extended computer models show that warmer weather may last through the following week as well.