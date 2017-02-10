Washington Redskins named one of NFL’s most attractive teams

RICHMOND Va. – Some people would say the Redskins didn’t look very good on the field this season, finishing 8-7-1, and missing the playoffs.

But according to Fanatics.com, the Redskins look very good off the field.

The fan website compiled a list of the NFL’s most handsome players and teams. The Redskins feature five players in the top 10 most attractive players and rank as the third most attractive team overall.

Redskins linebacker Will Compton was voted the most attractive player on the team and the fifth best-looking in the league.

Ryan Kerrigan, Mack Brown, Pierre Garcon, and Houston Bates round out the team’s players in the top 10.

The Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers were ranked as two most attractive teams in the league.

In addition, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco won the honor as the league’s most attractive player.

So how was the list complied?

“To find out, we showed headshots of NFL players to a group of impartial assessors who ranked each player on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the most attractive and one being the least attractive. We then averaged the scores,” according to the website.

A total of 400 participants completed the survey.