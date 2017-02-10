More $600 winners announced next week on CBS 6 News at 6:30 a.m.

Washington Redskins named one of NFL’s most attractive teams

Posted 6:46 pm, February 10, 2017, by , Updated at 07:08PM, February 10, 2017
Washington Redskins Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan acts as the Honorary Good Humor Man to help launch the Washington, D.C. leg of the Welcome to Joyhood tour at the Ronald Reagan Building on July 26, 2016 in Washington, D.C. (Larry French / Getty Images for Good Humor)

Washington Redskins Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (Larry French / Getty Images for Good Humor)

RICHMOND Va. – Some people would say the Redskins didn’t look very good on the field this season, finishing 8-7-1, and missing the playoffs.

But according to Fanatics.com, the Redskins look very good off the field.

The fan website compiled a list of the NFL’s most handsome players and teams. The Redskins feature five players in the top 10 most attractive players and rank as the third most attractive team overall.

Redskins linebacker Will Compton was voted the most attractive player on the team and the fifth best-looking in the league.

Ryan Kerrigan, Mack Brown, Pierre Garcon, and Houston Bates round out the team’s players in the top 10.

The Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers were ranked as two most attractive teams in the league.

In addition, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco won the honor as the league’s most attractive player.

So how was the list complied?

“To find out, we showed headshots of NFL players to a group of impartial assessors who ranked each player on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the most attractive and one being the least attractive. We then averaged the scores,” according to the website.

A total of 400 participants completed the survey.