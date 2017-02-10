State Police investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie County Friday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at Route 460 and Courthouse Road. They have not released any additional details about the crash at this time.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person has been transported to a local hospital via Med Flight with serious injuries.

State Police are currently investigating and next of kin notification is pending.

All lanes on Route 460 westbound near Courthouse Road are closed due to the crash.

