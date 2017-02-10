Gunman asks a question, then robs Short Pump store

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for a gunman who robbed a Short Pump store.

The man walked into a store along the 11800 block of West Broad Street Thursday night and asked the victim a question, police said.

“While the victim spoke with the male, he displayed a handgun and demanded merchandise. The victim complied and the suspect fled the store. The suspect was last seen entering an SUV which then left the parking lot,” Henrico Police spokesman Lt. Chris Garrett said.

While police did not reveal the store that was robbed, the address released by police is where Short Pump Town Center is located.

The gunman was described as a white male, 22-28 years of age, 5’10”, 150-180 pounds. He was wearing a blue Los Angeles Dodgers baseball hat, blue jeans, and a green button-down shirt.

The crime was reported at about 6 p.m.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

If you witnessed the robbery, submit a news tip here.