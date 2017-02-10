× Richmond man charged with Chesterfield man’s murder

RICHMOND, Va. — An arrest has been made shooting death last month Joseph Boyle, 31, of the 4900 block of Jacobs Glenn Drive, Chesterfield.

Stephen D. Green, 23, of the 1700 block of W. Moore Street was arrested February 1 by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force with the assistance of the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Green has been charged with first-degree murder, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

At approximately 9:04 p.m., Sunday, January 29, RPD officers responded to a report of shots fired in the Foxwood Apartments complex, followed by a vehicle crash on Snead Road. Officers located an SUV approximately 100 yards east of the entrance to the complex, in the 5000 block of Snead Road. It had left the roadway and struck a tree. Boyle was in the driver’s seat. He had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

