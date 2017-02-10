× Richmond man charged in connection with Henrico man’s murder

RICHMOND, Va. — An arrest has been made in the shooting death last month of Charles J. Lewis, III, 53, of the 2800 block of Matterhorn Drive, Henrico.

Antoine R. Cooper, 21, of the 1600 block of Rosecrest Avenue was arrested February 6 by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force. Cooper has been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

At approximately 7:03 a.m. on January 23, RPD officers and other emergency personnel were called to assist an adult, black male with what was believed to be a medical emergency. He was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle stopped in an alley behind the 2400 block of Barton Avenue. While attempting to resuscitate Lewis, it was discovered he had been shot. A short time later, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

City leaders continued to ask the community for help in getting offenders off the streets during an event addressing an increase in violent crime.

Mayor Levar Stoney and Police Chief Alfred Durham responded to concerns at a “Report to the Community” at the Richmond Police Training Academy on West Graham Road Friday morning.

“I take offense when I read comments after stories are published on social media about how police are not doing their job and crime is getting out of control. We are doing everything we can,” Chief Durham said.

Durham called on the public to speak up saying “public safety is a shared responsibility. At the end of the day the police are held accountable for the [offender’s] actions and that’s not fair for us.”

RPD detectives ask anyone who may have other information about this case to call Major Crimes Detective Conrad Simms at (804) 646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.