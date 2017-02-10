Apartment complex residents on edge over broken lights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- For far too long, the light of a bright moon was the only light neighbors in a Petersburg apartment complex could count on because of a broken street light and burned out lights on some buildings.

Neighbors who live in Pinetree Apartments tell us they tried to get former management to fix the problem fixed.

“They've been here a month. We still need lights because the kids get up early at five o'clock in the morning to get on the bus," Charlesha Washington explained.

Shauna Walker knows people have been on edge about how dark their complex is at night.

“I would like to see it fixed because it can be rather dangerous when you can't see a whole lot around you,” Walker added.

Frustrated neighbors contacted Problem Solvers for help and we reached out to Ross Management a week ago. We were told all the lights would be repaired by early this week. We sent our crews back out to check and all but four lights had been repaired.

Neighbors say they want all of the lights restored, for safety’s sake.

“At least lights on each building for everyone, especially people out walking pets. You never know what can happen," Washington said.

Those who live in the community say they complex is a very quiet place and they haven’t had much crime. They say they just don’t want the darkness to be inviting for criminals,so they want the problem fixed ASAP.

Ross Management told CBS 6 News they are working to get the last four lights done. They sent an electrical contractor out there and found the damage to be more extensive than originally thought. They are aiming to have all the repairs done by the end of next week.

