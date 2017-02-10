× Murder arrest made after woman’s body found in driveway

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. — Mark A. Sheppard, Jr., 29, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 19-year-old Shy’nisha Walker.

Walker’s body was found May 4, 2016, outside a home on Patrick Henry Highway in Amelia.

A neighbor discovered Walker’s body in the driveway, investigators said.

Amelia County Sheriff Ricky Walker said the victim was fully clothed and that he believed her body was dumped outside the home early that morning.

“I don’t believe it happened here. I do believe this has happened somewhere else,” Sheriff Walker said after the body was discovered.

Sheppard has been transported to jail and scheduled to be arraigned on February 13, 2017 in the Amelia District Court.

Anyone with information was asked to call Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118 or the Amelia County Crimesolvers at 804-561-5200.