Enjoy Surf & Turf from Bonefish Grill



RICHMOND, Va. – Savor the best of land and sea with Bonefish Grill’s signature “Surf and Turf” entrée. John Ryman created this dish and paired it with a cool and refreshing Pomegranate Martini with Sage. For more information you can visit https://www.bonefishgrill.com/

Grilled Filet and Steamed Lobster Tail Surf + Turf

2 each 6 oz beef filet steaks

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Pinch Sea salt

Pinch black pepper

2 each 4-5 oz cold water Lobster Tail

Pinch Old Bay seasoning

¼ cup butter, melted

1 each fresh lemon

For the Filet

Season beef filets with mustard, Worcestershire, salt and pepper. Reserve seasoned filets for grilling. Heat or light the grill, ensuring it is very hot. Grill filet for 3-4 minutes on each side.

For the Lobster

Split the lobster tail through top shell or cut with scissors. Pull the lobster meat up through the cut shell. Rest lobster meat on top of shell and sprinkle with Old Bay seasoning. Set up a steamer pot, steam lobster for 6-8 minutes. Melt the butter and squeeze half of the lemon into butter; use the other half as garnish on the plate.

Helpful Hints:

• Serve with your favorite seasonal vegetable. Asparagus work well; you can steam them with the lobster.

• Roast some small creamer potatoes seasoned with parsley butter.

• Ask your seafood supplier if they can cut your lobster tails for you, as this will save you some time.

• Serve with warm butter on side for dipping.

