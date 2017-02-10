ChinaFest! Year of the Fire Monkey
Sat, Feb 13, 11 am–3 pm
Celebrate the Year of the Fire Monkey by bringing the whole family out to explore Chinese art and culture! Enjoy artist demonstrations and performances, including a Lion Dance and Galapagos Puppets’ rendition of the adventures of the Monkey King. Learn about traditional Chinese arts by creating your own Peking opera mask, a dragon puppet, a decorative scroll, and a New Year lantern. Get moving with a red ribbon dance instrument, and don’t forget to get your face painted before heading over to our “selfie” setup for a photo-op!
ChinaFest! Year of the Fire Monkey Family Event is generously sponsored by WestRock and the Rose Group for Cross-Cultural Understanding.
ChinaFest! Year of the Fire Monkey
Sat, Feb 13, 11 am–3 pm
Celebrate the Year of the Fire Monkey by bringing the whole family out to explore Chinese art and culture! Enjoy artist demonstrations and performances, including a Lion Dance and Galapagos Puppets’ rendition of the adventures of the Monkey King. Learn about traditional Chinese arts by creating your own Peking opera mask, a dragon puppet, a decorative scroll, and a New Year lantern. Get moving with a red ribbon dance instrument, and don’t forget to get your face painted before heading over to our “selfie” setup for a photo-op!
ChinaFest! Year of the Fire Monkey Family Event is generously sponsored by WestRock and the Rose Group for Cross-Cultural Understanding.
RICHMOND:
ChinaFest at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
Saturday February 11, 10 am–5 pm
A family affair at the VMFA celebrating the Lunar New Year and the Chinese Year of the Fire Rooster. Explore Chinese art and culture through art activities, collaborative events, demonstrations and performances by Yu Dance, The Pride: Lion Dance at UVA, Lion Dance at VCU, and Wushu martial arts and more. The event is free and open to the public, For more information visit https://vmfa.museum/calendar/events/chinafest-year-fire-rooster/