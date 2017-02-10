× ChinaFest at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

RICHMOND:

Saturday February 11, 10 am–5 pm

A family affair at the VMFA celebrating the Lunar New Year and the Chinese Year of the Fire Rooster. Explore Chinese art and culture through art activities, collaborative events, demonstrations and performances by Yu Dance, The Pride: Lion Dance at UVA, Lion Dance at VCU, and Wushu martial arts and more. The event is free and open to the public, For more information visit https://vmfa.museum/calendar/events/chinafest-year-fire-rooster/